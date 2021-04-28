Buhari Will Obey Constitution, Won’t Extend Tenure In 2023 – Tinubu

APC chieftain, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has said President Muhammadu Buhari will comply with the constitution when his tenure is over.

Tinubu said Buhari won’t extend his tenure by one hour when it expires in 2023.

He said this while addressing newsmen in Abuja where he paid a visit to the President yesterday.

He said: “We cannot interject politics and assumptions into everything. We have a nation to build; we have a baton to pass.

“You can depend on Buhari that he will not spend one hour beyond his tenure. He will do that. He will comply with the Constitution.”

The former Lagos State governor also declared that the ruling APC has brighter chances in 2023.

He assured that the ruling party would continue to work for a better Nigeria.

“The chances are as bright as a midnight star. We’ll continue to work for a better Nigeria and that’s what you need,” he added.