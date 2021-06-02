Buhari Will Be Judged On Security, Not Infrastructure – Mimiko

Former governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, has said President Muhammadu Buhari will be judged based on the securing of lives and not on infrastructural development.

Mimiko aid this in Abuja on Tuesday at the 71st birthday celebration of a former member of the House of Representatives, Joseph Akinlaja, and the launching of a book titled, ‘Labour, Politics and Grace.’

The former governor stated, “Mr President will not be judged by the number of kilometres of standard gauge railway; history will not judge his accomplishment through the Second Niger Bridge, but to what extent he rises up and addresses insecurity in our nation. This is the time to face our challenges as a nation and we shall conquer.”