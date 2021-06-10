Buhari Will Be APC’s Only President – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said President Muhammadu Buhari will be the last president the All Progressives Congress, APC, will ever produce.

The party was reacting to an interview in which Buhari said his successor will have to be someone from the APC.

“Those who want to be President, better join APC” Buhari had said.

Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary who spoke to Daily Independent said those rushing to APC with the hope of becoming President in 2023 will be hugely disappointed .

According t him, Nigerians have made up their mind against Buhari and the APC.

He said, “For us in the PDP, we know it as a fact and we are convinced that Nigerians will have absolutely nothing to do with the APC post-2023. We have said that it is a blackmail game and we have has also said that as a party, there is a grand plot in the APC to turn Nigeria into a one-party state”.

“But as you know, Nigerians are very resilient. And at the fullness of time, they will prove to President Muhammadu Buhari that he will be the only President that will emerge on the platform of APC”.