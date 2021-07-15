News

Buhari, Wife Congratulate Alakjia On 70th Birthday

Damola Areo2 hours ago
Folorunsho Alakija
Billionaire Folorunsho Alakija, Africa's richest woman. Photo Credit Facebook.
President Muhammadu Buhari and the First Lady Aisha Buhari rejoice with Mrs Folorunsho Alakija, distinguished business leader and philanthropist on her 70th birthday on July 15, 2021, extolling her for dedicating her resources to humanitarian causes.
The President and the First Lady thank Mrs Alakija for being an ardent supporter of many social, economic, religious and health causes, contributing generously to the fight against COVID-19 in the country through her donations.
President Buhari and his wife believe that the joyous occasion provides an opportunity for family, friends, associates and well-wishers to reflect on the importance of reaching out to people around with the benevolence God has committed to us.
As a successful entrepreneur who has been acknowledged locally and globally, the President also recognises Alakija’s passion in mentoring young people to make informed investments and business decisions, thereby making a difference in their communities and across the nation.
On behalf of his family, the President offers his best wishes to this remarkable Nigerian, praying almighty God to grant her more years of robust health and happiness.

Damola Areo2 hours ago
