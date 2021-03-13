President Muhammadu Buhari has issued a warning to would-be terrorists attacking schools and kidnapping pupils.

The President through a statement issued by his Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the country will not allow the destruction of the school system.

The statement said, “President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday issued a stern warning to would-be terrorists and bandits targeting schools, saying the country will not allow the destruction of the school system.

“President Buhari commended efforts of the Kaduna State government and early response of the military which led to the rescue of 180 students including eight staff members but urged that the others declared missing be found and returned safely to their families.

“The President also commended efforts and contributions of local intelligence in significantly thwarting the kidnappers, saying that a country which has an efficient local intelligence network is a safer country.

Garba Shehu quoted Buhari as saying, “Our military may be efficient and well-armed but it needs good efforts for the nation’s defense and the local population must rise to this challenge of the moment.”

President Buhari expressed sympathy with the victims of this incident and hoped for an early end to the ordeal of those still held captive.