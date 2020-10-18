Buhari To Commission Lagos-Ibadan Railway In January 2021 – Amaechi

“We have cooperation from the various communities along the standard gauge construction; the contractors have done what they could do but the problem is change in weather.

“They couldn’t work beyond that period, besides that, I think the contractors have done well.

“The construction is coming to an end; they are trying to beat the target they gave the ministry of transportation because there is huge improvement.

“Is there any facility in Nigeria that is better than the one in Ebute-Meta,?” he asked.

Amaechi said that the transition period between now and January would enable the Federal Government acquire Right of Way for Lagos-Ibadan route.

He said that it could be difficult to embark on perimeters fencing, adding that the fence constructed in Warri had been pulled down by hoodlums.