Buhari To Commission Lagos-Ibadan Railway In January 2021 – Amaechi

By - 4 hours on October 18, 2020
President Muhammadu Buhari and Rotimi Amaechi. Photo credit: Punch.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will in January 2021 commission the Lagos-Ibadan Railway.

Amaechi said this when he carried out an inspection of the project all the way from Lagos to Ibadan.

He said that the project will enable the ease in the transportation of people and cargo.

