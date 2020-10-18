Buhari To Commission Lagos-Ibadan Railway In January 2021 – Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will in January 2021 commission the Lagos-Ibadan Railway.
Amaechi said this when he carried out an inspection of the project all the way from Lagos to Ibadan.
He said that the project will enable the ease in the transportation of people and cargo.
“We have cooperation from the various communities along the standard gauge construction; the contractors have done what they could do but the problem is change in weather.
“They couldn’t work beyond that period, besides that, I think the contractors have done well.
“The construction is coming to an end; they are trying to beat the target they gave the ministry of transportation because there is huge improvement.
“Is there any facility in Nigeria that is better than the one in Ebute-Meta,?” he asked.
Amaechi said that the transition period between now and January would enable the Federal Government acquire Right of Way for Lagos-Ibadan route.
He said that it could be difficult to embark on perimeters fencing, adding that the fence constructed in Warri had been pulled down by hoodlums.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.