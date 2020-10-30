Buhari Sympathizes With Family Of Enugu Accident Victims

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the victims of an accident at in Enugu which claimed the live of many who are mostly children.

The accident which occurred at Mgbowu, Awgu Local Government Area, is attributed to brake failure of the truck involved.

Reacting to the incident, Buhari sympathized with the family of the victims and prayed that such incident won’t occur against in the country.

The President also commiserated with the Catholic Church of Awgu, which runs Presentation Nursery and Primary School whose pupils are among the victims.

He urged drivers to ensure that their vehicles are road-worthy at all times.