Headline

Buhari, Service Chiefs, Others In Security Meeting

Damola Areo3 hours ago
4

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over a security meeting at the State House in Abuja.

This is the third security meeting the president would be presiding over in the space of three weeks. This may not be unconnected to the rising insecurity in the country.

Present at the meeting is the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

Also in attendance is the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the service chiefs and others.

Tags
Damola Areo3 hours ago
4

Related Articles

Southern Govs Meet In Asaba Over Burning Issues

1 hour ago
Father Mbaka Releases Prophecy Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

BREAKING: Mbaka Shuts Down Adoration Ministry

5 hours ago
Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Take Decisive Action On Security Issues, Lagosians Tell Sanwo-Olu

6 hours ago
Nyesom Wike

Again, Wike Says No Coercion Can Make Rivers State Bend To Separatist Groups

7 hours ago
Back to top button