Buhari, Service Chiefs, Others In Security Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over a security meeting at the State House in Abuja.

This is the third security meeting the president would be presiding over in the space of three weeks. This may not be unconnected to the rising insecurity in the country.

Present at the meeting is the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

Also in attendance is the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the service chiefs and others.