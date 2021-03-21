Buhari Releases Funds For 774,000 SPW Participants

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the release of the funds for the payment of stipends to the 774,000 participants of the ongoing Special Public Works (SPW) Programme across the country.

This was announced on Saturday by the Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Festus Keyamo (SAN).

According to the minister, the directive orders the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) to begin processing the payments adding that participants should begin to receive payments soon.

Keyamo also pointed out that directed that every payment to participants should be made using the Bank Verification Number (BVN) of their accounts in order to eliminate fraud and/or double payments.

This will also assist the government in having an audit trail of every single payment.

The statement from Keyamo reads, “President Muhammadu Buhari has graciously directed a release of the funds for the payment of stipends to the 774,000 participants of the SPW programme. I have consequently directed the NDE to begin processing the payments and participants should begin to receive payments soon.

“In order to eliminate fraud and/or double payments, I have also directed that every payment to participants should be made using the BVN of their accounts so we can have an audit trail of every single payment. Those who registered with different names should not expect payments.”