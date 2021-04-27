Buhari Receives Zulum, Tinubu At State House

President Muhammadu Buhari has met separately behind closed doors with Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno and former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at his official residence, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the President’s Personal Assistant on Photography, Mr Sunday Aghaeze, confirmed the two meetings in pictorial reports on Tuesday.

NAN gathered Zulum used the opportunity of the meeting to update the president on security developments in Borno while Tinubu thanked the president for his support during the 12th Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Colloquium held in Kano on March.

Buhari, who participated virtually in the event to mark the 69th birthday of the former two-term Governor of Lagos State, commended the celebrant for always being an advocate of unity and cohesion in Nigeria.

NAN reports that no official statement on the outcome of the two meetings held on Monday night as at the time of filing this report. (NAN)