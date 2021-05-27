Headline

Buhari Receives President Nana Akufo-Addo Of Ghana At State House (PHOTOS)

Damola Areo23 mins ago
0

President Muhammadu Buhari has received President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana at the State House in Abuja on Thursday.

This was disclosed by presidential aide, Buhari Sallau who shared photos from their meeting.

“President @MBuhari receives in audience Ghanian President H.E. @NAkufoAddo in State House on 27th May 2021,” he wrote.

He, however, failed to disclosed reasons for the Ghanaian President’s visits to Nigeria.

More to follow.

Tags
Damola Areo23 mins ago
0

Related Articles

Children’s Day: Buhari Celebrates With Children At State House (PHOTOS)

2 hours ago

Stop Mortgaging the Future of Nigerian Children, PDP Tells Buhari

2 hours ago
Major General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

BREAKING: Buhari Appoints Farouk Yahaya As COAS

3 hours ago
southern governors

No Going Back On Open Grazing Ban – Southern Govs

7 hours ago
Back to top button