Buhari Receives President Nana Akufo-Addo Of Ghana At State House (PHOTOS)

President Muhammadu Buhari has received President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana at the State House in Abuja on Thursday.

This was disclosed by presidential aide, Buhari Sallau who shared photos from their meeting.

“President @MBuhari receives in audience Ghanian President H.E. @NAkufoAddo in State House on 27th May 2021,” he wrote.

He, however, failed to disclosed reasons for the Ghanaian President’s visits to Nigeria.

More to follow.