President Muhammadu Buhari has received the Acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, at the State House in Abuja on Monday.

This is the first meeting between both men since Baba was appointed as IGP a few weeks ago.

Baba replaced Mohammed Adamu whose tenure had been extended by three months before he was relieved of his duties.

He was appointed while Buhari was away in London on a medical trip.

More to follow…