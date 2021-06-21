Buhari Ready To Enter Dialogue With Agitators – Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has said President Muhammadu Buhari is ready to dialogue with agitators in the South-East.

Ngige said this while addressing State House correspondents in Abuja amid agitations by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra and other pro-Biafra groups in the South-East.

According to him, the first phase of dialogue is set to commence to ensure the people of South-East don’t “feel unwanted.”

“We also looked at the security situation, especially in my zone, the south-east, and we made some proposals to him based on the yearnings of the people, and what the government also wants.

“We are following up with dialogue, which at the end of the day, is what will happen. We have to talk; we have to discuss. Part of the discussion starts tomorrow. The minister of defence, minister of interior, and service chiefs were in Enugu last Saturday and we’re going to do follow-up meetings on that.

“We briefed him and he accepted that dialogue is the way to go in all this,” Ngige said.