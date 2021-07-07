News

Buhari Promotes Farouk Yahaya To Lieutenant General

Damola Areo1 hour ago
This morning at the State House, President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo decorated the new Chief of Army Staff, Faruk Yahaya, with his new rank of Lieutenant General.
Speaking to the press after the ceremony, the new Chief of Army Staff noted that “Many of them [bandits and criminal elements] have been sent to God to answer for their crimes, and we will continue to do that.”
Yahaya was made COAS following the death of his predecessor, Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru, who died in a plane crash.

