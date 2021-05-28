Buhari Promises To Bequeath Better Nigeria To Children

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to bequeath a better Nigeria to those in the present and future generation.

Buhari said this when he received children who visited him at the Aso Villa in celebration of this year’s Children’s Day.

The President took pictures with the children and also participated in the cutting of the cake, including a guided tour of the President’s office, meeting rooms, banquet hall and the zoo at the Presidential Villa.

Buhari tated that children are a “precious blessings who should be nurtured to carry the burden of society in the future”.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was also present at the ceremony.