Buhari Presides Over Security Meeting With Service Chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over a security meeting with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Security chiefs in attendance at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the First Lady Conference Hall is being used as venue of the meeting following the ongoing upgrading of the Council Chamber.

Others in attendance at the meeting include Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, and the Minister of Defence, retired Maj-Gen. Bashir Magashi as well as National Security Adviser, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd).

Others are Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, Chief of Army Staff; Lieut.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Naval Staff; Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Ishiaka Oladayo Amoo and the acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba. (NAN)