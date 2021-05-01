Buhari Part Of Fulani Agenda Against Nigeria – Tiv Group

The Tiv Youth Organisation, TYO, an umbrella body of all Tiv youths worldwide, has said President Muhammadu Buhari is part of a Fulani agenda to conquer Nigeria.

This is according to a statement issued by the President General, Timothy Hembaor.

The statement was issued in reaction to presidential aide, Garba Shehu, slamming Benue Governor Samuel Ortom for saying Buhari is working to deliver Nigeria to Fulani tribe.

The statement reads in part, “The President is first a Fulani man and Fulani leaders have announced publicly that their agenda is to conquer and occupy Nigeria and they are carrying it out.

“So far, President Buhari has not shown in any way that he is not part of that agenda.

“Even in Mallam Garba Shehu’s statement, he did not deny that President Buhari is part of the agenda.

“Mallam Shehu should come out publicly and tell Nigerians the President is part of the Fulani agenda, boldly declared by Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and the Fulani Nationality Movement, FUNAM, or not.

“Let him refute Governor Ortom’s accusation if it is baseless.