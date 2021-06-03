Buhari Pampering Terrorists, Bandits – Nnamdi Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said President Muhammadu Buhari is pampering bandits and terrorists.

He said this days after Buhari threatened to deal with Biafra agitators in the South-East as he reminded them of the evils of the Nigerian Civil war.

Reacting via a tweet, Kanu wrote: “Look at the handiwork of the same #Fulani people lecturing us all about insecurity and threatening genocide in the East. A @NGRPresident that pampers terrorists, bandits and kidnappers from his #Fulani tribe but proscribes freedom fighters demanding justice and fair treatment.”