Buhari, Other Leaders Delighted About BBNaija – Deji Adeyanju

Damola Areo5 hours ago
Political activist, Deji Adeyanju has said the President Muhammadu Buhari administration will be happy that BBNaija reality TV show is about to kick off.

BBNaija Season 6 kicks off today with the unveiling of new housemates.

The show has always been seen by many as something that distracts the youths from the ills in Nigeria.

According to Adeyanju who wrote on Twitter, Buhari and other leaders will wish the show runs for a whole year.

He said: “They are about to start the Big Brother madness again. Buhari and the clowns in leadership positions in Nigeria will be so delighted and wish BBNaija can be all year round.”

