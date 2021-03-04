Buhari, Osinbajo To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Saturday

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo will receive their jabs of COVID-19 vaccine before television cameras on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

Nigeria of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 and a nationwide rollout plan has been disseminated.

During a media briefing at the State House on Thursday, March 4, 2021, Faisal Shuaib who is the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), disclosed that the nation’s first citizens will be first in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccines.

Frontline health workers will receive the nation’s first doses a day earlier on Friday, March 5 at the National Hospital, Abuja.

You can register electronically for the vaccines through this link. Over 2.3 million Nigerians in less than 24 hours registered for vaccination using the form which went live online on Monday, March 1.