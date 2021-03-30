Buhari Orders Security Chiefs To Identify, Take Out Bandit And Sponsors

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the security chiefs to identify and take out bandits and their sponsors.

Buhari said this when he received the service chiefs at the Council Chamber of the State House in Abuja on Tuesday.

This was disclosed by the National Security Adviser, NSA, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd) while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the security meeting.

The NSA also said President Buhari told the security heads that he would no longer tolerate a situation where the nation’s security is reactionary instead of being to be proactive.