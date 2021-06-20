Buhari Orders Intervention On Aketo Bridge In Rivers

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed Reynolds Construction Company (RCC) to undertake immediate intervention on the damaged Aleto Bridge at KM 6+500 on the East-West road Section III(A) by Eleme, Onne Junction to alleviate the plight of motorists and reduce the sufferings of the people.

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio made this statement during an emergency meeting held with contractors handling the various sections of the East-West road on Thursday 17th June, 2021, in his office in Abuja.

Sen. Akpabio assured the people of the Niger Delta region that remedial solution would be provided to assist the people to move freely and other concerns raised will be addressed to fast track the completion of the road as scheduled.