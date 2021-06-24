Buhari Not Behind Amendment Of Press Council Bill – Femi Adesina

President Muhammadu Buhari’s media aide, Femi Adesina has said that his principal has nothing to do with the proposed amendment of the press council bill.

Many media stakeholders have kicked against the bill which seeks to repeal and re-enact the NPC act. According to these stakeholders, the bill is unconstitutional and will make it difficult for media houses to operate in an atmosphere of freedom and hold those in the position of authority to account.

Answering questions from state house correspondents after the weekly meeting of the federal executive council (FEC) in Abuja on Wednesday June 23, Adesina said only the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed can address the issues raised over the bill as it is a federal government initiative.

He said;

“That is not strictly a presidency thing because the president has nothing to do with that. It’s a government thing and it’s the minister that can talk about it. So, thank you.”