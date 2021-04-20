Buhari, Niger President Bazoum Observe Iftar At State House

To share blessings of Ramadan while promoting harmony and mutual understanding between neighbouring countries, Nigeria and Republic of Niger, President Muhammadu Buhari hosted his counterpart, Mohamed Bazoum, to an Iftar dinner at the State House, Monday evening.

The visiting President and his delegation arrived at 6.45pm, and he was received by President Buhari at the State House Mosque, where they prayed together before proceeding to the Banquet Hall.

President Buhari met with the Nigerien leader, who was on his first international trip after inauguration on April 2, 2021, earlier in the day in his office, and they discussed issues of mutual interest, security and economy.

Some top officials of the Nigerian government at the dinner included Geoffery Onyeama, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maj. Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi (Rtd), Minister of Defense and Timipre Silver, Minister of State, Petroleum Resources.

Others were National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Munguno (Rtd), Director General of National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar and Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

On the entourage of President Bazoum were Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hassoumi Massasou, Deputy Chief of Staff, Djibo Daouda and Nigerien Ambassador to Nigeria, Alat Migaskia.