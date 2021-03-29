Buhari Never Promised To Make Naira Equal To Dollar – Presidency

The Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari never at any time say that he would make Naira to be equal to the Dollar.

This was refuted by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

“It does not exist, it is fake, it is false, it is apocryphal, it doesn’t”, Adesina said on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

This is despite the insistence of Nigerians that Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress promised to make the Naira equal to the Dollar during their campaign in the 2015 elections.

The Naira now exchanges at N480 to the Dollar in the black market.