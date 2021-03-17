Buhari Names Road After Niger President In Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has named a road in the federal capital territory (FCT) after the President of Niger Republic, Issoufou Mahamadou.

According to Mohammed Bello, FCT minister, the expressway was named after the Nigerien president for his “significant role in the promotion of peace in Africa”.

“Earlier today, the first phase of the on-going Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) in Abuja was named the ‘Mahamadou Issoufou Expressway’ in honour of the President of the Republic of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou,” the minister said.

Mahamadou Issoufou presenting a souvenir to Buhari during reception on Tuesday

“The road was named after the Nigerien President by President @MBuhari as a mark of deep appreciation for the maintenance of brotherly relationship between Nigeria & the Rep. of Niger & in recognition of the Nigerien President’s significant role in the promotion of peace in Africa.”

Mahamadou, in a tweet he shared, appreciated the gesture by Buhari to name the road after him.

“My brother and friend, @MBuhari, did me the honour to call an Abuja expressway ‘Mahamadou Issoufou expressway’,” he tweeted.

“This testifies, beyond our personal relations, to the excellent relations that exist between #Nigeria and #Niger. His caring touches me. I thank him very much.”