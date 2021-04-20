Buhari Mourns Idriss Deby, Says Death Will Affect Fight Against Terrorists

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the President of Chad, Idriss Deby Itno who was killed today while fighting rebels in his country.

In a statement issued on Twitter, Buhari said Deby’s death will surely create a big vacuum in the efforts to jointly confront the Boko Haram terrorists and the Islamic State West Africa Province.

He called for a greater collaboration to defeat the terrorists.

He said, “I’m deeply shocked and devastated by the sudden death of President Idriss Deby on the battlefront, defending the sovereignty of his country. The late President played a very active role in our regional joint collaboration in the military campaign against Boko Haram terrorists.

“He was a friend of Nigeria who enthusiastically lent his hand to our efforts to defeat the murderous Boko Haram terrorists that have posed grave security challenges not only for Nigeria, but also our African neighbours, particularly Chad, Cameroon and Niger Republic.

“The death of President Deby will surely create a big vacuum in the efforts to jointly confront the Boko Haram terrorists and the Islamic State West Africa Province. We must now strive to mobilize even greater collaboration to defeat the terrorists.

“On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, I am extending deepest condolences to the people of Chad, and their country’s new leadership.