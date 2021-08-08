Buhari Mourns Idahosa Okunbo

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family, friends and associates of Captain Idahosa (Hosa) Okunbo, Chairman of Ocean Marine Solutions Limited at the death of the renowned businessman and philanthropist at 63.

The President noted that the late Okunbo with investments spanning the petroleum, telecommunications, maritime, and power sectors, among others, contributed immensely to the development of the Nigerian economy, providing sustenance to many families in the process.

“As President Buhari prays for the repose of the soul of the late Captain, he urges those who mourn him, particularly the people of Edo State to whom he devoted time and resources, to sustain his legacies of well-spiritedness and large heartedness,” Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity said in a statement.