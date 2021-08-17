Headline

Buhari Meets Security Chiefs Thursday

Muhammadu Buhari
Muhammadu Buhari (img credit: Channels TV)

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday confer with security chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President returned to Abuja last Friday after 18 days in London, during which he attended an education summit and did health checks.

The security forces have in the past few weeks taken the battle more robustly to insurgents, bandits, and all other criminals troubling the country, and they are now surrendering in droves.

The President will be brought up to speed on developments at the Thursday meeting, while plans to bring a decisive end to the challenges will be formulated.

