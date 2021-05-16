Buhari Leaves For France Today

President Muhammadu Buhari will leave for France today on a four-day official visit, presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad has revealed.

The visit will be to attend the African Finance Summit which will focus on the economy of the continent and the covid pandemic.

The Summit, to be hosted by President Emmanuel Macron, will draw major stakeholders in the global finance institutions and some Heads of Government, who will, collectively, discuss external funding and debt treatment for Africa, and private sector reforms.