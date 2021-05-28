Buhari, Jonathan Meet In Aso Villa Over Mali Crisis

President Muhammadu Buhari has received his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan, at the State House in Abuja on Friday.

Their meeting is about the crisis in Mali where the President and Prime Minister have been made to resign by military officers.

Below are photos from the meeting shared on the official Twitter handle of President Buhari.

He captioned them, “I met with former President Jonathan this morning, on the situation in Mali, where he is ECOWAS Special Envoy & Mediator. I am calling on all actors and stakeholders to come together for the peace, unity and security of Mali. We cannot afford a further escalation of this crisis.”