Buhari Is Confusing Bandits – Yakasai

Damola Areo4 hours ago
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s former aide, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, has said President Muhammadu Buhari is confusing bandits.

Concise News reported that Buhari issued a warning to would-be terrorists attacking schools and kidnapping pupils.

The President through a statement issued by his Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the country will not allow the destruction of the school system.

Reacting to the statement, Yakasai said, “To be honest, you’re confusing these bandits/terrorists. Last week in Zamfara, you gave them two months’ notice, today na stern warning, which one should they take seriously Mallam Garba? If I’m a father with a kid in boarding school in the affected states, I’ll withdraw them kawai.”

