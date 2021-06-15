Headline

Buhari Is Afraid Of Breaching The Constitution – Ngige

Minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige has said President Muhammadu Buhari is afraid of breaching the constitution of any law.

Ngige who spoke on Channels Television on Monday said Nigerians want to ‘ride’ Buhari to death because of the ‘latitude’ he gives them.

According to the Minister, “There must be a limit to Politicking, If a government has done well, if a president has done well, you should give him accolades in the areas he has done well. Areas he has not done well, point them out and discuss.”

“This president is a democrat, this president is so afraid of breach of the constitution of any law, I’m even stronger than him in terms of that. He is so circumspect about what the law says”.

He continued further; “Even President Obasanjo can he give you this latitude? He will not. I know him”

“This President is now a willing horse and you people want to ride him to death, No!”.

