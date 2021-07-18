Buhari: I Warned Nigerians In 2015 – Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel has said he warned Nigerians about what God told him in 2015

2015 was the year President Muhammadu Buhari become Nigeria’s leader.

Oyedepo who spoke while delivering a sermon to his congregation on Sunday said the turbulence he warned about is currently being experienced in Nigeria.

In his words, “I am privileged to be among the few God shows things long before they happen.

“Some fellows were upset with me when I was talking against this evil government.

“I told this Nation, you are heading for trouble: 2015. Are they in trouble or in turbulence? Turbulence.

“I saw the wickedness of the wicked being forced on the land. Now no direction, no motion.

“When a Prophet speaks, he speaks the heart of God”.