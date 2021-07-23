Buhari Has No Third Term Agenda – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has said President Muhammadu Buhari has no third term plan as being alleged by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This is according to the National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, on Thursday.

He had earlier stated that APC will come up with a consensus candidate to fly the party’s flag in 2023.

“Our statement is simple and straightforward. President Buhari has no third term ambition, a position he has personally reiterated.

“In adherence to internal democracy, when the time comes to elect the APC 2023 presidential flag bearer and other party candidates, the process will be in full compliance with the provisions of the 1999 amended Nigerian Constitution, the APC Constitution and the approved party guidelines.

“For clarity, the APC Constitution provides that party candidates in all elections emerge through democratically conducted primary elections or where possible, consensus,” he said.