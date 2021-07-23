Politics

Buhari Has No Third Term Agenda – APC

Damola Areo3 hours ago
1

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has said President Muhammadu Buhari has no third term plan as being alleged by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This is according to the National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, on Thursday.

He had earlier stated that APC will come up with a consensus candidate to fly the party’s flag in 2023.

“Our statement is simple and straightforward. President Buhari has no third term ambition, a position he has personally reiterated.

“In adherence to internal democracy, when the time comes to elect the APC 2023 presidential flag bearer and other party candidates, the process will be in full compliance with the provisions of the 1999 amended Nigerian Constitution, the APC Constitution and the approved party guidelines.

“For clarity, the APC Constitution provides that party candidates in all elections emerge through democratically conducted primary elections or where possible, consensus,” he said.

Tags
Damola Areo3 hours ago
1

Related Articles

APC

Why We Are Recommending Consensus Option – APC

1 day ago
pdp

Anambra: PDP Exposes Court Judge, Demands Release of Judgement

3 days ago
Zamfara Commissioner Urges Governor To Join APC

I’ll Give Him Treatment He Deserves, Matawalle Threatens Deputy

5 days ago
Udom

I Bet My Certificate That PDP Will Restore Nigeria’s Past Glory in 2023 – Udom Emmanuel

6 days ago
Back to top button