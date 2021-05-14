News

Buhari Has Never Visited Southern Nigeria Since 2015 – Reno Omokri

Damola Areo2 hours ago
3
Xenophobia: Omokri Reacts To Fresh Attacks On Nigerians In S/Africa
Reno Omokri/Twitter

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari has never visited the southern part of Nigeria since assuming power in 2015.

According to him, Buhari shuttles from Northern Nigeria to London and finds it hard to visit the southern part of the country.

“Since he was sworn in for a second term, had General @MBuhari visited Southern Nigeria?

“Not to my knowledge. Correct me if I’m wrong.

“He shuttles between London and Northern Nigeria. Why is Southern Nigeria a no go area for Buhari? Is this how to govern a nation?,” Omokri tweeted.

Damola Areo2 hours ago
3

Related Articles

NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu

COVID-19: NCDC Reports 53 New Infections

2 hours ago
police

Police Investigates Fire At INEC Enugu Office

2 hours ago
Bauchi Govt Confirms Third Coronavirus Case

Stop Giving Our Religion A Bad Name By Aiding Terrorists, Gov Bala Tells Muslims

2 hours ago
Boko Haram: Change Of Security Chiefs Won't Guarantee Victory, Presidency Tells CAN

Nigeria Under Buhari Will Triumph Like Manchester City – Adesina

2 hours ago
Back to top button