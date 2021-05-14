Buhari Has Never Visited Southern Nigeria Since 2015 – Reno Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari has never visited the southern part of Nigeria since assuming power in 2015.

According to him, Buhari shuttles from Northern Nigeria to London and finds it hard to visit the southern part of the country.

“Since he was sworn in for a second term, had General @MBuhari visited Southern Nigeria?

“Not to my knowledge. Correct me if I’m wrong.

“He shuttles between London and Northern Nigeria. Why is Southern Nigeria a no go area for Buhari? Is this how to govern a nation?,” Omokri tweeted.