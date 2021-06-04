Buhari Hands Over Niger Basin Authority Chairmanship To Kabore

President Muhammadu Buhari has completed his five-year tenure as Chairman of Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Niger Basin Authority (NBA).

President Roch Kaboré of Burkina Faso takes over from him.

In his closing address at the virtual 12th summit of the Heads of State and Government of the NBA, today, President Muhammadu Buhari said the Institution had “the utmost confidence” in President Kabore’s ability to steer the affairs of the Niger Basin Authority for the next two years.

The President also expressed deep appreciation and gratitude to leaders and member-countries who attended the Summit as well as their “unwavering support and cooperation during my five-year tenure as Chairman of Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Authority.”