Buhari Hails King Of Morocco on 22nd Anniversary

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended warm felicitations to His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the 22nd anniversary of his ascension to the throne.

The President, on behalf of the people of Nigeria, and of himself, wishes the King good health, and prosperity.

The letter read, “On the occasion of the 22nd Anniversary of Your Majesty’s ascension to the throne, I have the pleasure to express, on behalf of the people of Nigeria and myself, warm congratulations and best wishes for good health and prosperity.

“Your Majesty’s reign has witnessed very impressive economic and social development in the Kingdom of Morocco for the benefit of all your people. Under your reign, the Kingdom has also significantly contributed in advancing regional peace, stability and development.

“We value the excellent fraternal relations between our two countries and look forward to building on the significant progress so far achieved under our renewed bilateral relation.

“While wishing Your Majesty continued good health, please accept the assurances of my highest esteem.”