Buhari Hails Babangida At 80

IBB Lauds Niger State Lawmakers During Visit To His Home In Minna
Former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd).

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent birthday greetings to former President Ibrahim Babangida, wishing him a “long and healthy life”, as he marks his 80th birthday.

President Buhari noted that as former military commanders during the war, both retiring as Generals, they have mutual interests, great hopes and expectations in a strong and united Nigeria.

President Buhari expressed hope that privileged Nigerians like President Babangida and others like himself will recommit to ongoing efforts to help the nation to reach more glory, progress, and prosperity.

