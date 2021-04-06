News

Buhari Greets Itsekiri On Olu Of Warri Designate

Damola Areo1 hour ago
0

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated the Itsekiri nation on the announcement of a new Olu of Warri, as pronounced by the Iyatsere of Warri Kingdom.

The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina in Abuja on Tuesday also condoled with the people of Itsekiri nation on the passage of the immediate-past Olu, His Royal Majesty Ogiame Ikenwoli, which had been formally announced.

Buhari prayed that the Olu-designate, Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko, would have a peaceful reign, signposted by massive development of Itsekiri land.

He stressed the need for love and reconciliation after a pulsating race for the throne, noting that ”peradventure any dissension exists such should be resolved through due process.”

The president further maintained that as the Itsekiri nation mourned their departed Olu for three months, he prayed godly comfort for them and a smooth ascendancy for the incoming traditional ruler.

The new Olu of Warri was born on April 4, 1984. (NAN)

 

Damola Areo1 hour ago
0

Related Articles

bashir el-rufai

Many People From South-East Don’t Want Secession – Bashir El-Rufai

8 hours ago

Kogi Opens Up On Rift Between Gov Yahaya Bello, First Lady

8 hours ago

NCoS Boss Orders Investigation Into Owerri Custodial Centre Attack

9 hours ago
Biafra news

No Nigerian Deserves To Be In Prison If… Nnamdi Kanu

1 day ago
Back to top button