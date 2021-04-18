Buhari Greets Former IGP Smith At 75

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Musiliu Smith, on his 75th birthday.

The president, in a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday, described Smith as an outstanding officer who had served Nigeria with great zeal.

According to him, as the chairman of the PSC, Smith bears the tremendous responsibility of modernising the police force in a way that reflects the hopes and aspirations of the citizens.

He wished the former Inspector-General of Police (I-G) and ex-head of the Lagos State Security Council the very best in carrying out his task at the PSC. (NAN)