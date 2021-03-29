Buhari Govt Competing With Bandit In Recruiting Youths – Tinubu

APC chieftain, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is competing with bandits in recruiting youths.

Tinubu said this at his 69th birthday celebration and 12 colloquium which was chaired by Buhari in Kano.

He said, “what do they require to be trained is food yams, cassava and other available foods, therefore something must urgently be done to salvage the country”.

Tinubu noted that it was time to put stimulus expenditure in place stressing that the government must reconstruct the economy.

He said, “Nigerians are fed up with fastings, we are fasting no more while you asking us to keep on fasting, we are fasting no more”, he insisted.

The National Leader of the APC said the government must restrict unbalanced projects and that sovereign power must be used to progress and develop the country.

“But as it is today Nigeria is under Police, the nation is competing with the bandits to recruit the youths, 33 percent are redundant doing nothing, why don’t you recruit 50 million into the Nigeria Army and Police”, he quarried.

He said to the bandits, “Don’t talk about illiteracy, anybody who can handle a gun, cock it and put the chambers and fire can as well repairs tractors in the farms”.