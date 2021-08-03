Buhari Felicitates CBN Gov Emefiele At 60

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele as he turns 60.

In a letter made public, Buhari stated that Emefiele has rendered selfless service to his country amid the challenging economic period.

He prayed to God to grant him many more years.

Buhari said, “It gives me great pleasure to rejoice with you on the occasion of your Diamond Jubilee. Kindly accept the felicitations of myself, family and Nigerians at this auspicious milestone.

“As Governor of Nigeria’s Apex Bank, you have rendered selfless service to your country at a most challenging period of our economic development, and I salute your commitment, passion and doggedness. As you continue to build on these achievements, it is my hope that your efforts translate to more positive results on the nation’s economy for improved living standards we envisage for our people.

“While using this medium to pray to Almighty God to bless you with many more years in good health and service to your fatherland, please accept my best wishes and personal regards.”