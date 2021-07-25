Buhari Felicitates Akin Malaolu At 65

News

Damola Areo
President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with Mr Akin Malaolu, President, Yoruba Leadership Forum, as he turns 65 July 26, 2021.

The President salutes the sincerity, patriotism and altruism of the Forum under Malaolu’s leadership, noting that the interventions of the group are always calm, measured, devoid of sabre-rattling and targeted at a better country.

President Buhari rejoices with the family, friends and associates of the leader of the socio-cultural group, wishing him long life, prosperity, and greater service to God and country.

