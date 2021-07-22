Buhari Felicitates Akanni Aluko At 78

President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with Chief Akanni Aluko, Publisher of defunct Third Eye Newspaper, as he turns 78 on July 23, 2021.

The President joined family, friends and associates in honouring Chief Aluko, who has not allowed other challenges to affect his passion for humanitarian causes, supporting the less privileged and vulnerable in the society.

The President recognised Chief Aluko’s extensive experience in the business world and the media, as well as his contributions to human capital development in the country, which has earned him the respect of his peers and colleagues.

As the celebrant counts the blessings of another birthday, the President assured him of his good wishes and best of the years ahead.