Buhari Doesn’t Need Executive Order To Ban SARS – Aide

Presidential aide Bashir Ahmad has said that President Muhammadu Buhari doesn’t need an Executive Order to ban the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

Ahmad said this as EndSARS protesters urged the president to use an Executive Order to ban the police unit.

He said that SARS is a creation of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed, and that it wasn’t created with an Executive nor a Legislative Order.

According to him, “The defunct SARS was a unit of the Police, it was an administrative creation of the IG of Police, not created by any executive order or legislative act.

“We actually don’t need an executive order to fully disband the unit when the IGP with full authority has already disbanded it.”