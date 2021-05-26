Buhari Didn’t Attend Attahiru’s Burial Because He Dislikes Roadblocks – Garba Shehu

The Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has revealed why President Muhammadu Buhari didn’t attend the burial ceremony of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru.

Attahiru and 10 other military officers were buried last Saturday after dying in a plane crash in Kaduna on Friday.

Their burial ceremony was not attended by Buhari and his Vice Yemi Osinbajo, leading to heavy backlash from Nigerians.

Addressing their absence, Garba Shehu said Buhari doesn’t like to go out when there are roadblocks.

He said on Arise TV, “I was in Europe myself on assignment and I have not spoken to the president on this but let me give you just one example.

”The president is somebody who is so concerned about the safety and wellbeing of ordinary Nigerians on the streets.

“Do you know why he now prays his Jumaat in the state house and doesn’t go to the national mosque? Because he doesn’t like this idea of closing roads, security men molesting people on the road for the president to have the right of way.

“These are small things for many people but they are important for President Muhammadu Buhari. So, it is a mourning situation and the president didn’t want to take away attention from that,” he added.