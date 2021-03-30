Buhari Departs Nigeria For Medical Checkup In London

President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Nigeria for London where he will be having a medical checkup.

This was disclosed by a presidential aide, Buhari Sallau who shared photos taken of the President during the departure.

“President @MBuhari has departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja for the United Kingdom, where he will meet his doctor for a routine medical check up,” he tweeted.

The President will be spending two weeks away from Nigeria a revealed yesterday by the Presidency through the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.