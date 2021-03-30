Headline

Buhari Departs Nigeria For Medical Checkup In London

Damola Areo4 hours ago
6

President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Nigeria for London where he will be having a medical checkup.

This was disclosed by a presidential aide, Buhari Sallau who shared photos taken of the President during the departure.

“President @MBuhari has departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja for the United Kingdom, where he will meet his doctor for a routine medical check up,” he tweeted.

The President will be spending two weeks away from Nigeria a revealed yesterday by the Presidency through the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

Tags
Damola Areo4 hours ago
6

Related Articles

Sowore Names APC, PDP As Viruses Destroying Nigeria

Sowore Tells Nigerians In UK To Occupy London Hospital Where Buhari Will Have Medical Checkup

1 hour ago

Easter: FG Declares Friday And Monday Public Holiday

4 hours ago
service chiefs

Buhari Orders Security Chiefs To Identify, Take Out Bandit And Sponsors

5 hours ago
Iran Vs USA: Apex Islamic Body In Nigeria Tells Muslims What To Do

Nigeria’s Unity Important To Traditional Rulers – Sultan Of Sokoto

10 hours ago
Back to top button