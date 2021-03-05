News

Buhari Decorates Service Chiefs (PHOTOS)

6 hours ago
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has today Friday 5 March, 2021 decorated the newly appointed  service chiefs.

They are Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Eluonye Onyenuchea Irabor, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Zabairu Gambo and the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao with their new ranks.

The President was assisted by the Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo and the spouses of the CDS and Service Chiefs during the decoration ceremony which took place at the Council Chamber,  Presidential Villa, Abuja.

