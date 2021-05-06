Buhari Condoles With Pastor Adeboye Over Son’s Death

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God over the death of his son, Dare Adeboye.

His message is contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari extends deepest sympathies to the family of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, on the passing of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye.

“Also commiserating with members of the RCCG on the demise of the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35, President Buhari urges them to find comfort in the teachings of the Holy Scriptures that those who have chosen to serve God faithfully will see Him as He is in eternity.

“The President prays God Almighty to grant the departed rest in His everlasting kingdom and comfort grieving family, friends and associates.”